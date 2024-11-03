Lumia Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Lumia has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Lumia token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumia has a market cap of $74.76 million and $9.68 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,998,824 tokens. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org.

Lumia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 74,998,824.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.0551213 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8,677,775.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

