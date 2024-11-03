Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $23,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $71,025,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Lumentum by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,154,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,803,000 after buying an additional 174,828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 407,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 136,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth about $5,642,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Lumentum Stock Performance

LITE stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,024. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.