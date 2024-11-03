Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.20 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The company has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

