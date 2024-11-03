Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 836 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $234.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.65. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Cencora

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

