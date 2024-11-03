Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $290.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.65. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $296.34.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

