Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.