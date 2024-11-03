Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $119,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,793 shares of company stock worth $34,300,914. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $232.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day moving average of $249.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.70 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

