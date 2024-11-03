Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 298 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 0.1 %

SHEL stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

View Our Latest Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.