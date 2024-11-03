Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,359 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

