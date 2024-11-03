Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

