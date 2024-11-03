Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

