Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,781,000 after buying an additional 1,832,029 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,757 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after acquiring an additional 962,055 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

