Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 215,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 105,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $811,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $25.81 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $188.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.