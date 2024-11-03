Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SPLV opened at $70.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

