Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 862.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $301.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

