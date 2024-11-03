Lmcg Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the last quarter.

KBWY opened at $19.66 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $243.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

