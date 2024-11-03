Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.87 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

