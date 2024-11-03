LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.37.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 204.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after purchasing an additional 863,157 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 591.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 607,598 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter worth $16,614,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter worth $13,816,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 64.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

