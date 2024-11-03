Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.37. 4,512,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,154,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $27,000.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

