Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.04 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 176366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.04.

Several analysts have commented on LINE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lineage in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth $324,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

