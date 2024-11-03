Linamar (TSE:LNR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$56.70 and last traded at C$56.72, with a volume of 107160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNR

Linamar Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.70 by C$0.36. Linamar had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.