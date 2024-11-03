Lido Staked Matic 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,176.53 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $41.30 million and approximately $12,176.53 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,494.41 or 1.00002298 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,402.22 or 0.99867700 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 118,835,385 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 118,835,385.36445804. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.34997053 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $18,579.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.