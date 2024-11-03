Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 997008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,642.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,638,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,169,333.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,250 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 79,709 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

