LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (the “Company”) recently released a press statement on October 31, 2024, detailing its preliminary financial and operational outcomes for the quarter concluding on September 30, 2024. This information was divulged through a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get alerts:

The press release, enclosed as Exhibit 99.1 to the report, contains critical data on the Company’s performance and serves as an insight into its financial standing. However, it should be emphasized that the details within this report are intended for disclosure purposes and should not be construed as a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or be integrated by reference into any future filings unless specifically cited.

Forward-looking statements within the document carry inherent risks and uncertainties, as noted in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and could differ from actual results due to certain risks and uncertainties. Any investment decisions based on these forward-looking statements should be approached with caution.

Under Item 9.01 of the Form 8-K, the document features the press release as Exhibit 99.1 and includes a Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) as Exhibit 104. These exhibits serve to provide additional context and information regarding the Company’s recent financial and operational performance.

The Company’s commitment to transparent reporting is evident through this filing. For further details and updates on LeMaitre Vascular, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com, or the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The finalization of this report was confirmed with the signature of Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of LeMaitre Vascular, who duly authorized the filing on behalf of the Company on October 31, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read LeMaitre Vascular’s 8K filing here.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading