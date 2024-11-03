Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lazard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 79.68%.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $4,219,981.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,679,058. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,338,134.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,640,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,082,569.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 87,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $4,219,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,225 shares in the company, valued at $74,679,058. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,086. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

