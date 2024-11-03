Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of LAUR opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $368.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.80 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 24.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

