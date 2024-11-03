Latko Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $23.28 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,278,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,965.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 186,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $200.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

