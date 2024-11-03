Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.