Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.3% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $428.48 and a 1 year high of $588.93. The company has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

