Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 763 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 834,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 39,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ENB opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $42.16.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.