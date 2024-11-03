Latitude Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2,139.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 221,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after buying an additional 24,490 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

