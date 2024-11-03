Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF comprises 1.0% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the second quarter worth $495,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,402,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROE stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Increases Dividend

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

