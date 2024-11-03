Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KYMR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

