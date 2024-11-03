Kusama (KSM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $252.10 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $16.09 or 0.00023315 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $252.10 million and approximately $10.28 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,115.25 or 1.00158331 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,105.85 or 1.00144712 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,668,944 coins and its circulating supply is 15,668,964 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.