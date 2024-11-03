Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 28,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 48,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

