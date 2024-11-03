Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.83 from $4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion from $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.830-4.830 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE KTB opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The company had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

