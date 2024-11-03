Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Cut by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.61. 1,678,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.10. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

