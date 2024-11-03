Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:KRC opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

