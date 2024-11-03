Key Financial Inc Sells 913 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 107.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

