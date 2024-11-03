Key Financial Inc Has $48,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 454.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of BBSC opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

