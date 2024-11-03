Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $331.94 million and $9.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00034147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,258 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

