Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of KPTI opened at $0.90 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KPTI shares. StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

