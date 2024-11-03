Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Stock Price Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 4,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Jupiter Wellness

jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.

