JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 303,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,640. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.