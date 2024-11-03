JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

