JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Price

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.39.

Shares of EA stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,897.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,897.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,334.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,185,476 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $583,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,639,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $367,789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

