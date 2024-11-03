JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $120.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

SharkNinja Price Performance

SN stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.02%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,158,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $11,942,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

