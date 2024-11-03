JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 988.57 ($12.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.36). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 1,024 ($13.28), with a volume of 238,306 shares.

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 441.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 989.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 983.07.

Get JPMorgan American alerts:

JPMorgan American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

JPMorgan American Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.