Journeo (LON:JNEO) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 271.50 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.52). 24,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 80,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.55).

Journeo Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,131.25 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 268.69.

About Journeo

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community that captures, processes, and displays essential information to enhance journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company operates through Fleet Systems, Infotec, MultiQ, and Passenger Systems. It offers passenger transport infrastructure systems, such as bay, stretched in-shelter, summary, full-color LED, low-power E-ink, and solar-powered TFT displays, as well as interactive wayfinding totems, air quality sensors, in-shelter closed circuit television (CCTV), and bus station Wi-Fi.

