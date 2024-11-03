Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 301,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,391 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.51. The company has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.